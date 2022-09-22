QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 4.7%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.78 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.78 ($0.14). Approximately 310,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 217,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £15.11 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.88.

In other QUIZ news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 410,000 shares of QUIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($59,449.01).

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

