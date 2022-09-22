QuiverX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,581.00 (QRX)

QuiverX (QRX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One QuiverX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuiverX has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuiverX has a market capitalization of $521,324.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QuiverX Coin Profile

QuiverX was first traded on October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuiverX’s official website is quiverx.io.

Buying and Selling QuiverX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using US dollars.

