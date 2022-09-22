QLC Chain Trading Up 49.1% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is a public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.