QASH Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

