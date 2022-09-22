Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Issued By Zacks Research

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,342,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

