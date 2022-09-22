PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.73 Per Share

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.29. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 230.06 ($2.78). The company has a market capitalization of £845.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.32) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

