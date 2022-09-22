PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.00

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 48059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 37.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PVH by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

