PUTinCoin Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,885.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

