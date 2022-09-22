Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $5.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $339.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $117,580 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

