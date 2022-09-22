PureFi Protocol (UFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $381,004.51

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PureFi Protocol has a market capitalization of $381,004.51 and $71,842.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004766 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000357 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Profile

PureFi Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,434,846 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

PureFi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PureFi is a DeFi AML protocol for cryptocurrency onboarding. Developed by AMLBot in partnership with Hacken Foundation it aims to provide a full-cycle solution for cryptoasset analytics and AML/KYC procedures on the DeFi market. PureFi within a set of smart contracts will connect KYC/AML providers with DeFi users and Dexs/Defi projects in order to provide cryptoassets analytics and protect honest DeFi market players from “dirty money” risks. For example the liquidity pool user will be able to avoid the risk of getting an illegal money trail using the Verifiable Credentials certificate with his full-fledged AML/KYC data. PUREFI token (UFI) is the ERC20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that empowers the PUREFI protocol. The key utility function of UFI is to provide access to PureFi services, to enable the circulation within PureFi protocol, receive new oracles and protocol updates, as well as enable cryptoasset analytics and identity verification. Telegram Whitepaper “

