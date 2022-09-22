Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,529,000 after purchasing an additional 218,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

