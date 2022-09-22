ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 4.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 33,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,866,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

