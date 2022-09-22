Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

