Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

