Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.96

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 7437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 328,032 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

