Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 8,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,662. Premier has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

