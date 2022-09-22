Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.98

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 1750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

