Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GVIP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34.

