Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 6.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $69.09. 44,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,141. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.