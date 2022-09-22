Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

NYSE COP traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 132,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.