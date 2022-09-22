Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $91,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

PAYC stock traded down $13.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

