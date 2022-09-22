Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,195,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,015,000 after buying an additional 55,590 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GINN traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 4,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

