Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE ATHM traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 3,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

