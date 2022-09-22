Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BABA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 541,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364,268. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

