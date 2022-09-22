Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,357. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

