Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.17. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

