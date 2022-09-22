Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $4.58 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after acquiring an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,170,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,660. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.40.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

