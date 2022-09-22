Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 661,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

