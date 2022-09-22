Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) PT Lowered to $22.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PRTG opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $92,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also

