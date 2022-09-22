PolyDoge (POLYDOGE) 1-Day Volume Tops $345,677.00

PolyDoge (POLYDOGE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One PolyDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolyDoge has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolyDoge has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $345,677.00 worth of PolyDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolyDoge Coin Profile

PolyDoge launched on April 23rd, 2021. PolyDoge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. PolyDoge’s official website is www.polydoge.com. PolyDoge’s official Twitter account is @polydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolyDoge is https://reddit.com/r/Polydoge.

Buying and Selling PolyDoge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyDoge is a digital currency that offers a wide variety of fun interactions to its holders in the form of NFTs, apps, airdrops and access to different DeFi platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolyDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolyDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolyDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

