Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $209.90 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $209.90 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pollux Coin Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pollux Coin Coin Trading
