Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
