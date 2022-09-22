Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Down 1.5%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 4,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.99.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.