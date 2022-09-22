Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $34.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

