PlayGame (PXG) Hits Market Capitalization of $250,971.95

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $250,971.95 and approximately $825.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00130957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00717999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame was first traded on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.