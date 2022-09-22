PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Cap of $20.41 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, PlatON has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011191 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00063588 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,921,626,745 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.