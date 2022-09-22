Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

