Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

