Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

