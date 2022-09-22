Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

