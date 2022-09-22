Planned Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,462,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

