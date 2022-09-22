Planned Solutions Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 724,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

