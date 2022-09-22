Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 50,500 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 370,147 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 402,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after buying an additional 1,124,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,901,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,204. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.

