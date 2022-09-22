Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 152 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.49. 112,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,852. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

