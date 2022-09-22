Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $5,674,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,291,000 after acquiring an additional 105,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

