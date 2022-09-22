Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.17. 21,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,930. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

