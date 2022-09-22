Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.