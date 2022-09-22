Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 140,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,563. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.