Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $274.89 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 16.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.47% of Fiserv worth $274,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

