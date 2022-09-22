Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,988 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

TRV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.26. 22,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.